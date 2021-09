GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person took themself to the hospital after being shot.

Police responded to a hospital just after 3 a.m. Friday in reference to a patient with a gunshot wound. That person’s injury is non-life-threatening.

The victim told police that the shooting happened around the 900 block of Pichard Street.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.