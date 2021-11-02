Person shot while sitting at a stoplight on University Parkway in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot while sitting at a stoplight Monday night.

According to police, they responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Ramsgate Drive in Winston-Salem. They found the victim, who told them the shooting had actually happened at the 3100 block of University Parkway.

The victim said that they were at a stoplight on University Parkway when a white SUV pulled up next to them and began firing into their car, hitting it multiple times and hitting the driver once. The SUV fled the area after the shooting.

Police say that the victim is stable and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

University Parkway was closed for about 30 minutes in the area where the shooting occurred.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.