WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot while driving on Interstate 74 in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon, according to Winston-Salem police investigators.

The shooting happened on southbound I-74 near Ridgewood Road.

The victim was shot in the arm and has a non-life-threatening injury.

Police do not have any suspects in custody and there is no word on what led up to the shooting.