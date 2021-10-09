Person shot on Mayfair Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was hurt in a shooting on Mayfair Avenue in Greensboro, according to police.

At 4:29 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting on the 1900 block of Mayfair Avenue.

At the scene, officers found one person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police have not released any details about the suspect or the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.