THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — According to Thomasville Police Department’s Twitter, a person was shot on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the tweet, police were called to Jarrett Street at 1:23 p.m. about a person who had been shot.

The male victim was flown to the hospital and is in critical condition, police say.

Officers are not searching for suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are made available.