Person shot on campus at UNC Greensboro

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
UNCG (WGHP file photo)

UNCG (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was shot on the UNC Greensboro campus on Tuesday evening, according to Eden Bloss, of UNCG communications.

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. in the parking lot behind Spring Garden Apartments, at 1540 Spring Garden St.

Police said the person who was shot is not a UNCG student.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting and no suspect information has been released.

The university was not placed on lockdown as a result of the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter