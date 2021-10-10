Person shot on Barber Park Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital after being shot on Barber Park Drive in Greensboro, according to police.

At 5:14 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Barber Park Drive.

At the scene, officers found one person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police have not released any information about the suspect or victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.