Person shot on Barber Park Drive in Greensboro

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital after being shot on Barber Park Drive in Greensboro, according to police.

At 5:14 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Barber Park Drive.

At the scene, officers found one person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police have not released any information about the suspect or victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter