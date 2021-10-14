Person shot multiple times in Winston-Salem, police believe shooting was targeted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot multiple times while driving in Winston-Salem.

Just after 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning, police responded to calls about a shooting around the 800 block of West 25th Street. Police found a victim at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the victim was in the car driving on Haywood Street when unknown suspects opened fire. Police believe the victim’s car was specifically targeted.

We are working to gather more information about this incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.