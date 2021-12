WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after a shooting in Winston-Salem.

Police say the shooting happened before 9 a.m. Monday morning at the Willow Peakes Apartments in Winston-Salem, near the intersection of US 52 and Research Triangle Parkway.

One victim was taken to the hospital after they arrived on the scene but they died from their injuries.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information is confirmed.