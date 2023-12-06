MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot and killed in Mount Airy on Wednesday, according to officials within the town.

Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis said that there was a fatal shooting at Mayberry Mart in Mount Airy on Wednesday morning. A suspect has been detained in connection to this killing, according to Lewis.

Mount Airy City Schools sent the following message to parents about the incident:

“Good morning, Mount Airy City Schools. I am calling to let you know that all students and staff members are safe. At approximately 8:30 a.m., there was an incident in the community that caused the Mount Airy Police Department to put Jones Intermediate, Mount Airy Middle School, and the Community Central Office into lockdown. Shortly after the initial call for lockdowns of these schools, Mount Airy High School went into a lockdown and Tharrington Primary School was placed in a hold. At no time were students and staff in danger. School officials have been in close communication with local law officials and the lockdowns and hold were lifted at 9:15 am. Staff members will be taking time to talk with students to answer questions and concerns. Staff members will not be sharing specifics of what happened in the community with students. We ask parents to talk with their children this evening so children can understand the continued importance of safety drills. We are thankful for law enforcement and their swift action to protect students by utilizing lockdowns. Students and staff did an excellent job today.”

FOX8 has a crew on the way to Mount Airy and is working to get additional confirmed information.