FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies are investigating after reports of a masked, armed person led them to find someone who had been shot and killed.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently investigating a homicide on Kerner Road. Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, they were called about a person walking down the road that seemed to be wearing a mask and holding a gun.

Someone else called to report that they’d heard gunshots in that same area.

A deputy got to the area and found a person who matched the previous description and they gave the deputy their gun without incident. Deputies searched the area and found a person who had been shot. Despite life-saving measures, they died from their injuries.

Deputies do not believe this was a random incident and do not believe there’s a threat to the public. The person seen carrying the gun was taken into custody for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it is made available.