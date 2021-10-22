Person shot in leg in Winston-Salem; police seek suspect information

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is recovering after being shot in the leg.

The Winston-Salem police say they got reports of a shooting on the 1100 block of E. 17th Street. When they got on the scene, they found someone inside a residence with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim said that someone shot him and fled the scene, police say. They were taken to a local hospital. Their injury is considered non-life-threatening and they are stable.

According to police, the victim has not provided any additional suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.