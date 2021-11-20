Gifts for Kids Web Banner 2021

Person shot in Greensboro on Falconridge Road; police searching for suspect information

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A person is in the hospital following a shooting in Greensboro on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 3:30 a.m., police responded to the 4100 block of Falconridge Road when they were told about a shooting. 

Officers found one person who had been shot who was then taken to the hospital by EMS.

No suspect information is available at this time. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter