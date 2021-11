KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — One person was shot at a Kernersville park on Wednesday night, according to Kernersville police.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. at Fourth of July Park on West Mountain Street.

Police have not released any information on the identity or condition of the victim, or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Kernersville Police Department at (336) 996-5530.