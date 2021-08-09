Person shot after an ‘altercation’, Winston-Salem police say, no threat to the community at this time

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person went to the hospital after being shot during an argument.

According to Winston-Salem police, they responded to a call of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Knollwood Street.

A few minutes later, a victim with a gunshot wound was reported at a local hospital. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening. After an initial investigation, it was determined that the victim was shot during an argument with someone they knew.

This was not a random act and there is no immediate threat to the public. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.