DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person fired shots at Davidson County deputies during a standoff on Saturday, according to Sheriff Richie Simmons.

Deputies came to serve a person with Involuntary Commitment papers, according to Sheriff Simmons. That person then fired shots at deputies.

Both the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and Randolph County Sheriff’s Office used their BearCat vehicles during the negotiation, Simmons says. The person being served later shot himself and was taken to the hospital.

No deputies were injured during the standoff which lasted until around 6 p.m. The scene is now being cleared.