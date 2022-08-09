Person riding moped airlifted to hospital after crash in Graham (credit: Graham Police Department)

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person riding a moped was airlifted the hospital after a crash on NC Hwy 54, according to a Graham Police Department news release.

At 10:43 a.m., Graham officers and firefighters responded to East Harden Street on NC Hwy 54 at Pravas Lane near I-40 when they were told about a crash involving a moped.

A vehicle and moped were both going southeast on NC Hwy 54 when they crashed, police say.

The crash is still being investigated. Impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor.

The person on the moped was seriously injured and taken by helicopter to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

If anyone has any information please contact Ofc. Jordan with the Graham Police Department at (336) 570-6711.