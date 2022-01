WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is pinned after a crash in Winston-Salem on Sunday, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Indiana Avenue is closed at Hoskins Drive.

The call reporting the crash came in at 11:10 a.m.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

Confirmed pin in on Indiana Ave. at Hoskins Dr. Avoid area. Road closed. #WSFIRE .107 pic.twitter.com/zWosPHEjDA — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) January 2, 2022