KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was killed on NC 66 in Kernersville.

Kernersville police say that on Wesnesday night, a person on a moped was hit by a car in the 1300 block of NC 66 Southbound.

The moped rider was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver was not injured.

The owner of Kernersville restaurant Captain Tom’s told FOX8 that the victim was the general manager of the restaurant, Mark Smith, who worked with him for 30 years.

Police are currently investigating and anyone with information is asked to call them.

This is Kernersville Police Department’s first traffic fatality of 2022.