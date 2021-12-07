Person killed in shooting on Cone Boulevard in Greensboro (Daryl Matthews/WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed in a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Cone Boulevard at 6:34 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

Police and EMS attempted life-saving measures but the victim died from his injuries.

Police said they have identified all parties involved in the shooting and are not looking for a suspect.

The identification of the deceased has not been released.

Anyone with information on this case can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.