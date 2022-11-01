KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after a head-on crash in Kernersville, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release.

According to Forsyth County EMS, there was a wreck on the 1300 block of Shields Road, which is off of US 66 running through Kernersville.

Police say the wreck was fatal, and the road was closed for about four hours while investigators were on the scene.

A driver involved in the wreck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.