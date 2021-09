GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed in a fiery crash in Greensboro on Monday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near the Sandy Ridge Road exit.

Police said the vehicle went off the side of the road and caught on fire.

FOX8 is still working to get additional details on what caused the crash.

The identity of the victim has not been released.