GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed in a crash in Greensboro on Friday evening, according to Greensboro police.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. in the 3200 block of East Gate City Boulevard, near the I-40 East ramp.

The crash involved two vehicles. Two other people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details about the crash have been released.