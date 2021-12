GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro on Friday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. in the 600 block of Tuscaloosa Street.

Arriving officers found a victim with a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.

No suspect information was released and police have not released and additional details on what led up to the shooting.