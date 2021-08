GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital after a shooting Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Randall Street after a call about shots being fired.

They found one person with a gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital. No word on their condition at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information is encouraged to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.