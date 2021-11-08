Person in critical condition after shooting on Starlight Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Greensboro on Monday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Starlight Drive at 5:37 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

