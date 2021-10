GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting Monday morning.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Hahn’s Lane for a call of a shooting.

Officers found someone with a gunshot wound and they were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.