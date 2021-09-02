Person in critical condition after shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in critical condition after they were shot in their own home.

Police responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the 4000 block of Brownsboro Road in Winston-Salem. They found a person with a gunshot wound at an apartment at that location.

According to police, ‘unknown suspects’ shot the victim inside the apartment and then ran off.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where they are in critical condition but are stable.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.