Person in critical condition after hit-and-run on Randleman Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Wednesday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The crash happened on Randleman Road between Garrett Street and Mobile Street.

Police said the driver of the car drove off after hitting the pedestrian.

The victim is in critical condition.

Police said the victim is an adult but did not release additional details about their identification.

The suspect vehicle was described as a black sedan of an unknown make and model.