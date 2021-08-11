Person in critical condition after Burlington house fire 2 blocks away from fire station

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is in critical condition after a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at 612 W. Front St. a little after 4:30 p.m. because of a call about a fire. The home was about two blocks away from a fire station.

While it was reported that several people were possibly trapped inside the burning house, firefighters only found one female victim in the house.

The victim was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center by ambulance and is in critical condition at this time.

There is extensive fire damage to the home and several firefighters were treated for heat issues, but are expected to be all right.

According to the fire department, the fire was caused by an “improperly discarded smoking product”.