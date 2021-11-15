Person hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by gunfire while driving in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital with serious injuries after being shot while driving through Winston-Salem, police say.

Winston-Salem police received a call about a shooting at the intersection of Frazier Way and Gillcrest Drive just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Officers were at the scene of the shooting when they were told that the victim had been driven to the hospital by a family member.

According to the victim, they were driving through the area when someone began shooting at their car. When they realized they had been shot in the leg, they drove home and had a family member took them to the hospital.

The victim’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.