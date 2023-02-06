TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after being hit by an SUV early Monday morning, troopers say.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, just after 5:30 a.m. on Monday they were called to a crash on Prospect Street near Turnpike Road in Randolph County.

They say that a man was driving north on Prospect Street when he tried to pass another car and went off the road, hitting a pedestrian walking along the southbound shoulder of Prospect Street.

The man, identified as Joseph Kennth Rowbottom, 49, died at the scene. No one else was injured.

The driver was attempting to pass in an area of Prospect Street that was marked as a no-passing area.

Investigators will be meeting with the Randolph County District Attorney’s Office regarding the possibility of charges against the driver, who also had a suspended license, according to troopers.

Prospect Street was closed for around three hours while officials investigated.