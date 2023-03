GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was hit by a train in Gibsonville, Amtrak officials confirm.

According to the company an Amtrak train was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte around 11:30 a.m. when it “came into contact” with a person on the track.

No passengers or crew were hurt. No details about the person on the track

“Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident,” they said in a release.