Person hit by car on Pleasant Ridge Road in Greensboro (Jeff Kilduff/WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to Greensboro police.

The crash happened around the 2000 block of Pleasant Ridge Road.

There is no word on the condition of the person taken to the hospital.

Authorities expect the road to be closed at the scene of the crash until around 6:30 p.m.