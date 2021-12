Person has serious injuries after being hit by car on Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro (Peyton Land/WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was hit by a car in Greensboro on Tuesday night, according to Greensboro police officers on the scene.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Pisgah Church Road near the intersection with Normandy Road.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There is no word on if the driver stopped after the crash.