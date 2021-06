RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has “extensive injuries” after a crash in Randolph County on Tuesday evening, according to Randolph County emergency dispatch.

The crash was reported at 5:50 p.m. near Covered Bridge Road and Stanton Road, south of Trinity.

A helicopter has been called in to fly the victim to the hospital.

The victim has only been identified as a male.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.