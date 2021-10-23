Person found with gunshot wound in Greensboro on West Avenue, taken to hospital

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A person was found with a gunshot wound in Greensboro on Saturday and taken to a hospital, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 9:25 a.m., police responded to the 3700 block of West Avenue when they were told about a person being found with a gunshot wound.

The person was then taken to a hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.

No suspect information is available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter