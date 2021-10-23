Person found with gunshot wound in Greensboro on West Avenue, taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A person was found with a gunshot wound in Greensboro on Saturday and taken to a hospital, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 9:25 a.m., police responded to the 3700 block of West Avenue when they were told about a person being found with a gunshot wound.

The person was then taken to a hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.

No suspect information is available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.