Person found unconscious at Bur-Mil Park in Greensboro, dies at hospital

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were found unconscious at Bur-Mil Park, according to a Guilford County news release. The patient died at the hospital.

At about 10:27 a.m. Tuesday, someone called 911 after finding a person unconscious on the Big Loop Trail at Bur-Mil Park on the 5800 block of Bur-Mil Club Road in Greensboro.

Greensboro police, fire and EMS crews responded and found the patient.

Officers are now conducting a death investigation. Police say there does not appear to be anything suspicious related to the patient’s death.

The park is still closed to the public.