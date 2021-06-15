Person found unconscious at Bur-Mil Park in Greensboro, dies at hospital

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fire engine and ambulance at emergency scene. (Stock image/Getty)

Fire engine and ambulance at emergency scene. (Stock image/Getty)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were found unconscious at Bur-Mil Park, according to a Guilford County news release. The patient died at the hospital.

At about 10:27 a.m. Tuesday, someone called 911 after finding a person unconscious on the Big Loop Trail at Bur-Mil Park on the 5800 block of Bur-Mil Club Road in Greensboro.

Greensboro police, fire and EMS crews responded and found the patient.

Officers are now conducting a death investigation. Police say there does not appear to be anything suspicious related to the patient’s death.

The park is still closed to the public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter