Person found dead on US 52 in Winston-Salem identified

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police have released the name of the person found dead on U.S. 52 last week.

At 6:48 a.m. Thursday, officers received a report from a witness that there was a possible body on U.S. 52 South, near the off-ramp for Salem Parkway north.

Police said Melissa Kay Strickland, 44, was walking on U.S. 52 when she was hit by a vehicle.

Strickland died at the scene.

U.S. 52 South was closed for about seven hours Thursday while police investigated.

This was the 26th motor vehicle fatality of 2021, compared to 22 at this time last year.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter