Person found dead near train tracks in Burlington on Railroad Street; cause of death being investigated

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington officers are working to determine the cause of death after a person was found dead on Tuesday on Railroad Street, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Around 10:45 a.m., Burlington police officers were sent to the 800 block of Railroad Street when they were told about an unconscious person.

Arriving officers found a male deceased near the railroad tracks.

Detectives were initially led to believe the male was shot and killed, but the immediate cause of death is still under investigation.

Officers are trying to identify the male and notify the next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the BPD at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.