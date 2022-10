FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after a shooting in Clemmons.

According to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they were called about a shooting around 9 a.m. on Hawk Ridge Drive in Clemmons. When they got there, they spoke with a property employee.

Upon further investigation, a person was found dead in their apartment with a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.