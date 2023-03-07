KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was discovered dead after a fire in a Kernersville home, according to officials.

Kernersville Fire Department says that just after 3 p.m. Sunday they responded to a home on Clematis Way due to a carbon monoxide detector alarm. Crews found a low level of carbon monoxide at the home and while investigating the source, they found evidence of a fire.

They entered the home and determined that there had been a fire, but it was out. While searching the home, they found Kenda Anne Richards, 57, dead.

The Kernersville Police Department, Kernersville Fire Rescue Department and NC Office of the State Marshal are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department’s Fire Marshal’s office at (336) 564-1928.