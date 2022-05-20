BISCOE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was killed in a crash Thursday night in Montgomery County.

Around 9:30 on Thursday, a chase with law enforcement started at a Mcdonald’s in Biscoe. The chase ended in Moore County when the cars involved crashed. One person died, and another person was flown to the hospital.

A Biscoe police officer also went to the hospital but was not seriously injured.

Police haven’t said what started the chase, or if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more as we get updates.