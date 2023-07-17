DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has died after going underwater and not resurfacing in Davidson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says that around 3 p.m. on Sunday, a 911 call was made about a possible drowning at Pebble Beach Access in Denton.

Deputies at the scene found the family of Jose Moises Ramirez-Olvera at the scene who explained that they had been trying to teach Ramirez-Olvera how to swim when he went underwater while attempting to swim to a buoy around 40 feet away and had never resurfaced.

The family was trying “frantically” to locate him but couldn’t. Emergency Services, Rowan County Dive Time and Davidson County Rescue Squad responded and found Ramirez-Olvera’s body just after 5 p.m. on Sunday.