Person dies after running off the road, overturning several times in Wilkes County, troopers say

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on New Year’s Day.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, the NC State Highway Patrol responded to a crash in Wilkes County, on NC 268 near Rock Creek Road.

According to Troopers, a Toyota SUV ran off the road, struck a ditch and overturned several times.

The driver and only occupant of the Toyota, Jasmine Bae Shores, 25, of Millers Creek, died at the scene. Troopers say Shores was not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation is ongoing.

