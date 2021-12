RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County on Wednesday night, according to highway patrol.

The crash happened on W.O.W. Road near Phillips Road, northeast of Asheboro.

The victim was flown to a hospital Wednesday night and died from their injuries on Thursday morning.

There is no word on what caused the crash and the victim’s identity has not been released.