GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has died after being shot in Greensboro.

Officers received a call just after midnight about a person down on the 600 block of College Road.

Police say when they arrived they found Taha Abdalla Babeker, 54, of Greensboro. Babeker had been shot.

Responders were unable to revive Babeker and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.