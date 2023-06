KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Kernersville.

According to the Kernersville Police Department, they were called to a home on Clubb Road just before 10 p.m. Monday about a shooting. They found a woman who had been shot. The victim died from these injuries.

Police say this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kernersville Police Department.