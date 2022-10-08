TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital due to a gunshot wound, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

At 11:06 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a call about a person with a gunshot wound in the area of Roy Farlow Road and Archdale Road.

First responders came to the scene and evaluated the victim. AirCare also came to the scene and airlifted the victim to a local hospital.

The RCSO says that the victim was in stable condition at the time of being airlifted to the hospital.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

There is no further information available at this time.