ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a Friday morning crash that left several people seriously injured.

Investigators say that a 2011 GMC Acadia SUV was traveling south on NC 42 when the driver crossed left of center sideswiping a 2008 GMC Sierra truck traveling north on NC 42 and colliding head-on with a 2004 Ford Econoline van that was also traveling north on NC 42.

The driver of the Acadia SUV that went left of center suffered “serious life-threatening injuries” in the crash, according to troopers. The driver of the Econoline van that was struck head-on also suffered “serious life-threatening injuries” and was airlifted to a local hospital.

Troopers say that the driver of a Sierra truck that was sideswiped suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital as well.

The area of NC 42 where the crash occurred near Hayfield Drive was closed for nearly two hours during the investigation.

Investigators are unsure of what caused the driver of the Acadia SUV to go left of center and strike the other two vehicles. The crash is still under investigation and charges are currently pending against the driver of the SUV.

There is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story.